|
|
|
STEPHENSON
Margaret Elizabeth
Peacefully on 13 July, aged 86 years,
late of Skelfrey View.
Beloved Wife of the late David, much loved Mum of Nicholas and Helen, devoted Grandma of Katie and Tom and
loving Great Grandma of Archie.
Funeral service at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Wednesday 24 July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to
be shared between Help for Heroes
and the .
Dress code optional.
Enquiries to Layton & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Market Weighton.
Tel 01430 872468.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019