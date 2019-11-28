|
|
|
PULLAN
Margaret Jean
On 18th November 2019 peacefully at Barnsley Hospital and of Scissett.
Margaret Jean Pullan aged 91 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late William,
the much loved mum of Judith, Patricia and Kathryn, also a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Will friends please meet for service at
St. Augustine's Parish Church, Scissett at 12.45pm on Wednesday 4th December prior to interment in Pudsey Cemetery at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2019