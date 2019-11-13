|
|
|
PROUDFOOT Margaret Mary
(Mrs P. Peggy)
Fell asleep peacefully on 7th November, aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Wilf,
loving and much respected mother of Mark, Lyn and Ian and also a much loved grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mark's Church, Newby, Scarborough on Thursday 21st November at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peggy would be welcome and appreciated and may be left
after the service
for St Catherine's Hospice
or sent c/o B Bernard & Sons
Tel 01723 501001
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 13, 2019