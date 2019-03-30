|
|
|
LAISTER
Margaret Elizabeth
1932-2019
Of Meadowside Howden and formerly
of Eastoft, North Lincolnshire.
Devoted wife of the late Kenneth,
loving mum of Nicholas and the late Elizabeth, loving mum-in-law of Joy, a greatly respected sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Peacefully passed away in
Scunthorpe General Hospital on
Sunday 24th March aged 87 years.
Funeral service will be held at the
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth on Monday 8th April at 1pm followed by burial in Crowle Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Epworth Wesley Memorial Methodist Church
& Howden Methodist Church
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle,
DN17 4LD. (01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
