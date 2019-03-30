Home

Services
R Wallace & Son (Crowle)
27 High Street
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN17 4LD
01724 488565
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:00
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church
Epworth
Margaret Laister


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Laister Notice
LAISTER
Margaret Elizabeth
1932-2019
Of Meadowside Howden and formerly
of Eastoft, North Lincolnshire.
Devoted wife of the late Kenneth,
loving mum of Nicholas and the late Elizabeth, loving mum-in-law of Joy, a greatly respected sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Peacefully passed away in
Scunthorpe General Hospital on
Sunday 24th March aged 87 years.
Funeral service will be held at the
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth on Monday 8th April at 1pm followed by burial in Crowle Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Epworth Wesley Memorial Methodist Church
& Howden Methodist Church
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle,
DN17 4LD. (01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
