Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00
St. Chads Church
Far Headingley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hartley

Notice Condolences

Margaret Hartley Notice
HARTLEY
Margaret
On 25th March in hospital, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jack and
a much loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother. The funeral service will take place at St. Chads Church, Far Headingley on Monday 15th April at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.