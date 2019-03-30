|
|
|
HARTLEY
Margaret
On 25th March in hospital, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jack and
a much loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother. The funeral service will take place at St. Chads Church, Far Headingley on Monday 15th April at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for The British Heart Foundation may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More