Margaret Gregg

Margaret Gregg Notice
GREGG
Margaret Andria
On September 18th
in Hospital aged 73 years.
Wife of the late Paul,
beloved Mother of Paul,
adored Grandmother
of Aaron, Oliver and Emily,
and a dear Sister of
Pat, Kathryn and Brenda.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Oswald's Parish Church, Guiseley, on Tuesday October 1st
at 1.15pm, followed by cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Leonard Cheshire, Charity Shop, Wetherby.
Enquiries to J Waite & Son
Tel: 01943 872485
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
