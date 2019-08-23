|
|
|
CLOUGH
Margaret Maybrey
(Peggie)
On 20th August peacefully at
Abbeyfield Fern House, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick Clough, much loved mother of Peter and Angela,
and mother-in-law of Bev and Brian.
Loving grandmother of Andrew, Jason, Richard and Matt and their
families with six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
Nab Wood Crematorium, Shipley at 11.30am on Friday 30th August.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers if wished
will be gratefully received for
Abbeyfield The Dales Ltd.
A collection box will be
provided at the service.
Any enquiries to
HH Birch Funeralcare
Tel.01274 583467
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 23, 2019