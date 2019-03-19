|
|
|
BYAS
Margaret (Peggy)
Passed peacefully at home with her family
at Rudston on Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Loving mother of Christopher, John, Nick and Stephen, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother to all her family.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Rudston. YO25 4XA on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of the R.N.L.I. and the church may be left after the service
if so desired.
At Mum's request, no black attire to
be worn please.
All enquiries,
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House, 1 New Rd., Driffield.
YO25 5DL
Tel: 01377252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 19, 2019
