|
|
|
Botterill
Margaret
The family wish to announce the sad
passing of Margaret, aged 89 years, on
10th August 2019 after a short illness.
Margaret of Nafferton, reunited with much loved husband Bob, a much loved mum, nanna and great nanna.
A funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium (Octon), YO25 3BL on Friday 30th August 2019 at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice may be left after the service if so desired.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House, New Road
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
Tel 01377 252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019