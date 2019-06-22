|
|
|
Benson
Margaret Elizabeth
June 19th 2019
peacefully in hospital,
aged 91 years,
Margaret Elizabeth Benson
(née Baxter) of Ripon,
beloved wife of Derek, dearly loved
mum of Jane, mother-in-law of Andrew, loving grandma of Craig and Luke,
dear auntie of Judith and Angela.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon
on Friday June 28th at 1.45pm.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Ripon Salvation Army and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
Read More