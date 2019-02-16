Home

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
LANSDALE
Margaret Beryl
On February 11th 2019,
Margaret Lansdale, aged 83 years of
Denby Dale, the dearly loved wife of Barrie, the much loved mum of Jo and Jonathan and a dear and devoted
granny to Penny and Yasmin.
Will friends please meet for service at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm on Wednesday 20th February.
Family flowers only by request
donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for Dementia UK
for which a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
