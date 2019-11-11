Home

Malcolm Wood

Malcolm Wood Notice
WOOD
Malcolm Arthur
Passed away on October 21st 2019,
Malcolm Arthur Wood,
aged 80 years, of Swinton.
Dearly loved husband of Merle
and a beloved dad and grandad.

Funeral service to take place at
Ardsley Crematorium on Friday
November 22nd 2019 at 10.50am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to The Spinal Injuries Unit at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield and Barnsley Hospital.

Enquiries to Butterfields,
1-9 Wood Street, Swinton (01709) 571777. www.ctbutterfield.com
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 11, 2019
