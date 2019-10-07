Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:15
Darlington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Bell

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Bell Notice
BELL
Malcolm George
On 30th September, peacefully in hospital after a long illness bravely borne,
Malcolm, aged 82 years, of Brompton, formerly of Ripon and Harrogate.
Beloved son of the late George Leslie (Les) Bell of Station Garage, Ripon.
Dearly loved dad of Michael and Simon
and a dear father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
Funeral Service to take place at
Darlington Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if wished, may be given after
the Service to benefit British Liver Trust
and British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.