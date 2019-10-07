|
|
|
BELL
Malcolm George
On 30th September, peacefully in hospital after a long illness bravely borne,
Malcolm, aged 82 years, of Brompton, formerly of Ripon and Harrogate.
Beloved son of the late George Leslie (Les) Bell of Station Garage, Ripon.
Dearly loved dad of Michael and Simon
and a dear father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
Funeral Service to take place at
Darlington Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if wished, may be given after
the Service to benefit British Liver Trust
and British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 7, 2019