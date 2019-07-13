Home

DABBS
Louisa Jagger
June 27th 2019,
peacefully in hospital, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
loving mum of Robert and James
also a much loved mother in law,
grandma, great grandma, aunt
and dear friend to many.

The funeral service will take place on
Friday 26th July at St. Luke's Church, Overton at 10:45 am, followed by burial at
Middlestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019
