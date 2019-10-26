|
|
|
SKELTON
Lorraine
Passed away peacefully in York Hospital on October 20th 2019, aged 71 years.
Now at peace. Beloved wife of Bob, loving mum to Denise and Chris. Loving sister of Eric, special grandma to Liam, Charlotte,
Nathan, Joshua and Megan.
Funeral service to be held at
St John The Baptist Church, Stamford Bridge on November 7th November 2019 at 1:45pm, followed by committal at
York Crematorium at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations,
if so desired, in memory of Lorraine will go to Diabetes UK. A collection plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.
Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019