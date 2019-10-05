|
PAWSON
Lorna Jane
21 September at St James Hospital,
late of Crossgates
and Upper Poppleton York,
aged 65 years. Jane,
dear sister, aunt, godmother and friend.
A celebration of her life
at Rawdon Crematorium,
Thursday 10 October 3:40 pm.
Small floral tributes to be brought to ceremony as decoration for coffin.
Donations in memory of Jane will be collected at the ceremony in aid of Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service
Tel 01332641405.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019