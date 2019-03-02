Home

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:15
Harrogate Crematorium
Liz Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD
Liz
February 13th 2019,
peacefully at
The Terrace Care Home, Richmond,
aged 86 years,
Liz Greenwood,
of Laverton near Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Derek,
dearly loved mother, mother-in-law,
granny and friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium on
Wednesday March 6th at 2.20pm
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The Royal British Legion Colsterdale Lodge, Ripon.
Plate provide at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
