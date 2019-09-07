Home

SHEPHERD
Linda
On 28th August 2019 at
Threshfield Care Nursing Home.
Beloved wife of Colin, mother of Richard, Sara, Paul and Christopher.
Nanna to Jack, Olivia, Dominic,
Amy, Daniel, Chloe and James.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greenhow Hill, HG3 5JQ on Wednesday, 11th September 2019, 1:30pm. No flowers. Donations in memory of Linda to go to St. Mary's Church and Threshfield Court Nursing Home.
Enquiries to W. Bowers Services to the Bereaved, 01423 770 258
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 7, 2019
