|
|
|
TOYNE
Leonard (Len)
Of Scawsby, Doncaster, passed away on Sunday 30th June 2019, aged 84 years.
Now at peace.
Much loved and loving husband of June,
dad of Steve and Debbie,
in law of Carole and Jonathan,
grandad of Joe, Jamie, Ben and Lisa and
great grandad of Darcie and Esme.
Joiner, lifelong cricketer and umpire, gardener and lover of nature.
Funeral Service at Hooton Pagnell
All Saints Church at 2.30pm on
Friday 12th July followed by cremation at Barnsley. Family flowers only please, donations may be given for the
Renal Ward DRI.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019