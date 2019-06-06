Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Pollit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Pollit

Notice Condolences

Kim Pollit Notice
Pollit
Kim
(Cardiff, formerly of Halifax)
Peacefully on the 31st May 2019
aged 90 years.
Kim, beloved father, grandfather and
great-grandfather who will be greatly
missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Lesbury, on Thursday 13th June at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired
to Children North East.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Tel: 01665710437
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.