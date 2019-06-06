|
|
|
Pollit
Kim
(Cardiff, formerly of Halifax)
Peacefully on the 31st May 2019
aged 90 years.
Kim, beloved father, grandfather and
great-grandfather who will be greatly
missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Lesbury, on Thursday 13th June at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired
to Children North East.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Tel: 01665710437
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2019
