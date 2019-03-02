|
|
|
WAITE
Kenneth William (Bill)
Formerly of Whinchat Hall, Escrick.
On February 17th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late Audrey, loved dad of Ian and Anne, grandad of James and Robert, also great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place
at York Crematorium on
Wednesday March 13th 2019 at 11.40am. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, to the
British Heart Foundation and the
Marie Curie Cancer Care, a donation box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
E & A.R. Agar Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More