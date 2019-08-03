Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
St Catherine's Church
Barmby Moor
Kenneth Townley Notice
TOWNLEY
Revd. Kenneth
Peacefully on 24 July 2019
in hospital after a short illness
aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Dorothy,
much loved Dad of Helen & Dave
and Simon & Sally
and a loving Grandad of Daniel, Matthew, Will and Thea.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at
St Catherine's Church, Barmby Moor on Monday 12 August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between the Mothers Union and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Services, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
