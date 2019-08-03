Home

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Easingwold Methodist Church
HOULSTON
Kenneth
On July 24th suddenly but peacefully
aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved Dad of Jude and the late Jane, and a dearly loved Popa and Great Popa.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday August 8th at Easingwold Methodist Church at 11am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory or Ken will be for
St. Leonards Hospice and
Easingwold Methodist Church.

Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
