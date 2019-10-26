|
|
|
HORNER
Kenneth (Ken)
October 13th peacefully in
Harrogate Hospital aged 86 years.
Much loved father of Elizabeth
and Richard, a dear father-in-law to Clare.
Service at All Saints Church, Spofforth on Thursday November 7th at 2-30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Saint Michael's Hospice and
All Saints Church.
Bright attire and flat caps welcome.
At Ken's request and for charity,
please bring any items for auction as he previously did on his birthday.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019