|
|
|
PROUDLEY
Ken James
Sue and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy during this sad and difficult time.
Thanks also to the Doctor, the visiting hospice nurses and to all the Staff at
St. Michael's Hospice for
their care and support.
Special thanks to the
Reverend J Hetherington for a lovely service and comforting words and to
Chapman Medd for their sensitive and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019