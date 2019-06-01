|
FAWELL
Kay
105 years
The family of Kay Fawell would like to
thank everyone who attended
Kay's funeral at Kirby Hill on 29th May.
Grateful thanks to
The Rev. Alison Askew for
a warm and uplifting service and to
David Townsend Funeral Directors.
It was lovely to see so many Relatives,
Kay's friends from Ripon City Golf Club,
and representatives from
Skellfield School Old Girls Association.
Special thanks to everyone at Abbeyfield Ripon, and The Moors Care Centre Ripon, for the loving care Kay received
whilst living with them.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
