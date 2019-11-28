|
|
|
MOXON
Kathleen Margaret
Katie of Ackworth, passed away in the Prince of Wales Hospice on November 21st, 2019 after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Michael,
cherished mum of Richard and Ruth and very dear mother-in-law of Faye and Simon, also loving and much loved mama of
Joshua, Samuel, Holly and Emma.
Service to take place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Ackworth on
Thursday December 12th at 11am, followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for The Prince of Wales Hospice and Pancreatic Cancer UK and
may be kindly left in the box provided.
The family would welcome everyone to join them at Wentbridge House afterwards.
Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01977 600074
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2019