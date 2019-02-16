|
|
|
GRASS
Kathleen Mary
Aged 93 years.
Peacefully on Thursday 7th February 2019
at her home in Eastrington
and previously of Manor Park,
Burley-in-Wharfedale.
Kathleen (Née Falshaw), beloved wife
of the late Maurice Grass, precious mother of Pam and mother-in-law to the late Andrew White; loving sister to Muriel and the late John and George Falshaw;
sister-in-law to the late Leonard Barnett, Rose Falshaw and Jeanne Falshaw.
Greatly loved Grandma to Phillip, Oliver, Christian and Great-Grandma to Millie.
A Memorial Service is to be held on
Tuesday 26th February 2019 at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Burley-in-Wharfedale, at 3:15 pm.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
