Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30
St Michael and All Angel's Church Wilsill
Kathleen Collins Notice
COLLINS
Kathleen
September 1st peacefully at Threshfield Court Care Home, formerly of Pateley Bridge Post Office, aged 97 years, Kathleen.
Dear wife of the late Malcolm,
much loved mother of Margaret and partner David, adored grandmother of Francesca and William, great grandmother of William, Toby, Fred, Betsy and Margot.
Funeral Service at St Michael and
All Angel's Church Wilsill 11.30am
Friday 13th September followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen will be received at the service for St Michael and
All Angel's Church and Yorkshire Cancer Research or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 7, 2019
