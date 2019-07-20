|
DOURAMBEIS
Kathie
Passed away holding hands with loved ones at her home on 13th July, aged 80 years.
Much loved and respected Mum, Yaya, Relative and Friend.
A lifelong healthcare professional,
she retired from the NHS as a Ward Sister
at Seacroft and went on to support others through their final days.
Kathie was the devoted, loving wife of Emmanuel, joyfully embracing all things Greek, especially the food and the music.
Throughout her life she laid the table with so much that you could no longer
see the table.
"May we all live long to remember her."
The Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 3.40pm.
Enquiries to
Fisher Funerals;
Tel 0113 2686069
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019