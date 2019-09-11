Home

Katherine Standen

Katherine Standen Notice
STANDEN
Katherine Mary
Formerly of Cropton.
Passed away peacefully on
September 3rd, 2019, aged 79 years.

Beloved wife of John,
a much loved mum of Hadleigh and
a dearly loved grandma of Hana and Abigail.

Funeral Service to be held at
St Gregory's Church, Cropton on
Wednesday September 18th at 12:30pm
followed by a private Interment
in the Church Yard.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, may be given for
Kidney Research UK and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the service.

All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services.
Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 11, 2019
