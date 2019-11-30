|
|
|
STEVENSON
June Margaret
(née Ure)
Peacefully on November 19th 2019, aged 91.
June was born in Headingley,
attended Lawnswood School and
City of Leeds Teacher Training College at Becketts Park, and lived in Headingley, Roundhay, Adel and Thorner
for most of her life.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis Stevenson and dear mother of Isobel, James and
Fiona, June leaves eight grandchildren
and four great-grandchildren.
June was a lifelong member of
Headingley Methodist Church, and had
many interests, including nearly 60 years as an enthusiastic member of Leeds theatre
groups such as Leeds Arts Centre and Headingly Amateur Operatic Society.
Service will take place at
Headingley Methodist Church, Otley Road on Monday December 9th at 11am
prior to private family cremation.
Family flowers only or, if desired, donations received in June's memory will be shared
between Alzheimer's Society and
Headingley Methodist Church.
Enquiries to G H Dovener & Son.
Tel. 0113 3507877
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019