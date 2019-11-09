Home

ATKINSON
June
Passed away at the Beverley Community Hospital on 29th October 2019. Aged 78.
A dearly loved wife, mum, grandma
and sister who will be greatly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service at St. Michael's Church, Eastrington (Howden, East Yorkshire)
on Friday 15th November at 12 noon
followed by family cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be divided between St. Michael's Graveyard Fund and Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
