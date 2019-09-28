Home

Tapp
Judy
Peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital
on Monday 23rd September 2019,
aged 91 years.

Much loved and will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces
and nephews and great great nephews.

Judy will also be missed by her very many other family members and friends
across the world.

A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate at 11.00 am on Wednesday 2nd October.
All are welcome
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
