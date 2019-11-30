Home

EGGLETON
Judith Elizabeth
(Judy)
Peacefully on 15th November 2019
in Harrogate hospital, aged 73 years.
Much loved aunt, sister in law
and dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at
St James' Parish Church, Wetherby
on Thursday 5th December at 1.30 pm,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired,
to St John Ambulance, for which
a plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries Thorntons Bros
Funeral Directors 01977 683063.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019
