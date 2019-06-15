|
|
|
REVITT
Joyce Mary
Peacefully, on June 9th, in hospital and of Tickhill aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Lance Revitt, dear mum of John and mother-in-law of Karen, also, the much-loved
step-grandma of Adrianne and Amy.
For funeral arrangements and enquiries, please telephone 01302 710285
Flowers welcome, donations if preferred may be sent to
Bawtry Methodist Church
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
Read More