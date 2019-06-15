Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Revitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Revitt

Notice Condolences

Joyce Revitt Notice
REVITT
Joyce Mary
Peacefully, on June 9th, in hospital and of Tickhill aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Lance Revitt, dear mum of John and mother-in-law of Karen, also, the much-loved
step-grandma of Adrianne and Amy.
For funeral arrangements and enquiries, please telephone 01302 710285
Flowers welcome, donations if preferred may be sent to
Bawtry Methodist Church
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.