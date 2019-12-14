|
|
|
HARRISON
Joyce
(of Brandesburton)
Sadly passed away on 5th December 2019 at Lindum House, Beverley, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late John and
a much loved mum of Stuart and Susan,
a dear grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service and Interment,
St. Mary's Church Brandesburton,
Monday 23rd December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired at the service to St. Mary's Church. Resting at C M Allott and Son Ltd, Southgate, Hornsea.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019