|
|
|
BROOK
Joyce
(née Myers)
Peacefully on 17th October at
Wetherby Manor, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Jack and a beloved sister and aunty.
The cremation service will take place
at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Thursday 7th November at 12:20pm,
followed by a service of
thanksgiving at St. James' Church,
Wetherby at 1:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers, for
The Wetherby Silver Band,
may be given at either service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019