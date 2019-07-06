|
|
|
AMOS
Joyce
Suddenly at Barnsley Hospital
21st June 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late John, mother of Michael and Susan, mother in law to Tracy and Roy, adored grandmother
of William and Lucy.
Funeral Service at
St John The Baptist Church Penistone
Friday 12th July 11.30am followed by Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel for 1.00pm and afterwards refreshments at The White Hart, Penistone. No flowers by request donations to
Little Fox's Charity Barnsley Hospital and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, care of Funeral Director. Enquires to Simon T Anderson Funeral Director, 23 Dodworth Road, Barnsley, Telephone 01226 733119
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019