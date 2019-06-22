Home

EASTWOOD
Joseph Bryan
The family of the late Bryan Eastwood would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for The British Heart Foundation received in their recent sad bereavement.
A special thank you to the Rev'd Val Keating for her kind words and comforting service, to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright for the funeral arrangements and to all who attended the service; your presence and support were a great comfort.
Thank you all.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
