EASTWOOD
Joseph Bryan
On May 16th 2019 suddenly
at Barnsley District General Hospital
and of Taylor Hill Farm Emley,
Bryan Eastwood, aged 84 years,
the dearly loved husband of Audrey,
the much loved father of Stephen and James, father in law of Susan and Caroline,
also a dear and devoted
Granddad of Samuel and Thomas.
Will friends please meet for service at
St. Michael's Parish Church Emley
at 11.30am on Friday 7th June followed by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu
of flowers if so desired would be
appreciated for The British Heart
Foundation, for which a donation plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
