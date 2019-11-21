|
ROUND Jonathan Charles Helen, Ruth and Elizabeth
wish to thank everyone for
their kind and loving support at this very sad time.
Thanks also to those from near and far who came together to celebrate Charles' life and for your generous donations in his memory to Overgate Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Khalsa Aid.
The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff who cared for Charles at
St James' University Hospital, Calderdale and Huddersfield Oncology Team and particularly the Out Of Hours Community Teams and Overgate Hospice who supported Charles and the family in his final days.
Thank you to Zetta Bear for your wonderful service of thanksgiving and to Darren and the team at Halifax Chapel of Repose for looking after us so well, also the Town Hall, Hebden Bridge and Janet and the team at Gimbals for helping give Charles such a fabulous send off.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2019