WEATHERILL
John Herbert
Suddenly on 9th February 2019, at his home, John aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Susan, loving dad of Christopher and Emma, father
in law to Laura, dear grandpa of Josh, Holly, Darcey, and Olivia.
His funeral service will take place at
Skipton Crematorium
on Friday 22 February at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to the British Lung Foundation,
a plate will be available at the service,
or c/o Howcroft's Funeral Services,
Skipton BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
