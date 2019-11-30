Home

TURNER
DR JOHN R

Late of Shipley, died suddenly at home in Cropton on November 25th 2019,
aged 96 years.

Beloved husband of Ruth,
a much loved dad of Julia, Elizabeth,
Sarah and Rachel and a dearly loved
father in law and grandfather.

A Private Cremation will take place
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at St Gregory's Church, Cropton, on Wednesday December 11th at 1.30pm.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, may be given for the RNLI and
Church Funds, a plate will be provided
at the service.

All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019
