SYKES
John Herbert
Peacefully in hospital on
Sunday 8th December 2019
with his family by his side, aged 82 years of Dobella Lane Farm, Rawcliffe.
Loving husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Nicholas, Timothy and Alistair, father-in-law to Chrissie, Eve and Zofia, dear grandad of Oliver,
Thomas, Hugo, Claire and Harry.
Service to be held
Wednesday 18th December at
St James' Church, Rawcliffe 10.00am followed by burial Rawcliffe Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted for St James' Church and
Respiratory Ward,
26 Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Enq: A Fletcher & Sons,
31 Edinburgh Street, Goole.
Tel: 01405 763130.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019