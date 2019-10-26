|
SMITH
John Robert Shelton
John passed away peacefully on
October 18th, aged 71 years, (former partner of Chivers Walsh Smith Solicitors).
The much loved husband of Beverley, dearly loved father of Daniel and Victoria, stepfather of Amy, Laura and Jonathan, also a much adored grandad and step-grandad.
Private cremation will take place on Thursday, November 7th, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St. John's Church, Baildon, at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John may be given to Marie Curie and a box for this purpose will be available at church.
All enquiries to Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors, Bingley. Tel: 01274 562668.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019