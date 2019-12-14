Home

Scruton
John
Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Pearl, a much loved
dad to Elaine and Paul, in-laws George
and Jane, grandad to Chris and Tom.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday
19th December, 11:00am at All Saints
Church, North Cave followed by interment.
No flowers please but donations for
Queens Centre at Castle Hill Hospital
may be left at the service.
Resting at Hortons Funeral Services,
The Old Police Box, Newport Road,
North Cave, HU15 2NY.
Tel: 01430 423031
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019
