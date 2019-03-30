|
|
|
SCHOFIELD
John Christopher
On March 23rd, aged 78 years, of Ilkley. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, much
loved father of Claire and Tim and
very dear grandfather of Iris, Olly,
Sebastian and Tamsin.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Parish Church, Queens Road,
Ilkley, on Friday April 12th at 1:30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Leukaemia UK may be given at the service or sent, C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, 34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
