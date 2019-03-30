Home

John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
13:30
St Margaret's Parish Church
Queens Road
Ilkley
View Map
John Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD
John Christopher
On March 23rd, aged 78 years, of Ilkley. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, much
loved father of Claire and Tim and
very dear grandfather of Iris, Olly,
Sebastian and Tamsin.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Parish Church, Queens Road,
Ilkley, on Friday April 12th at 1:30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Leukaemia UK may be given at the service or sent, C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, 34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
