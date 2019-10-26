|
|
|
RICHARDSON
John Michael
Passed away on Tuesday October 15th
at Manor House, Harrogate,
aged 86 years.
Husband to June, father to Paul and Helen, father-in-law to Marek, and grandfather to Maximilian and Sebastian.
Much loved by all his family, he leaves us with many happy memories to treasure.
All are welcome to a Thanksgiving Service and Commemoration for the life of John at York Minster on November 7th at 11am, followed by cremation at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, at 1.30pm, after which there will be refreshments.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
York Minster or Bridlington Priory.
Any further enquiries please contact
J G Fielder & Son, York
01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019