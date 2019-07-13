Home

MEDLICOTT
John Vincent
Peacefully at home on July 1st
after a fantastic six week holiday,
John, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Christine,
a very special and adored uncle to the
whole family and dear friend to many.
A Memorial Service will take place at
St Micheal the Archangel Church,
Kirkby Malham on Thursday 18th July
at 1pm after a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but
donations in John's memory will
be taken at the service for
Sue Ryder Manorlands or c/o
Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett St, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019
